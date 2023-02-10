BentallGreenOak Buys 119,591 SF R&D/Life Sciences Flex Building in Carlsbad, California

The building at 2210 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif., features 119,591 square feet of R&D/flex life sciences space.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — BentallGreenOak has acquired a R&D/life sciences flex building at 2210 Faraday Ave. within the Faraday Research Center in Carlsbad. Hill Cos. sold the freestanding asset for $35.7 million.

The property consists of a single-story, 119,591-square-foot building with second-floor mezzanine space, 24-foot clear heights, dock and grade-level loading, heavy power and ample parking. Originally built in 1997, the property underwent significant renovates in 2005 and features existing life sciences and R&D buildout.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets team in San Diego represented the seller in the deal. Don Trapani provided leasing advisory for the property.