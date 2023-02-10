REBusinessOnline

BentallGreenOak Buys 119,591 SF R&D/Life Sciences Flex Building in Carlsbad, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Life Sciences, Western

2210-Faraday-Ave-Carlsbad-CA.jpg

The building at 2210 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif., features 119,591 square feet of R&D/flex life sciences space.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — BentallGreenOak has acquired a R&D/life sciences flex building at 2210 Faraday Ave. within the Faraday Research Center in Carlsbad. Hill Cos. sold the freestanding asset for $35.7 million.

The property consists of a single-story, 119,591-square-foot building with second-floor mezzanine space, 24-foot clear heights, dock and grade-level loading, heavy power and ample parking. Originally built in 1997, the property underwent significant renovates in 2005 and features existing life sciences and R&D buildout.

Aric Starck and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield’s capital markets team in San Diego represented the seller in the deal. Don Trapani provided leasing advisory for the property.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  