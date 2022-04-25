BentallGreenOak Buys 614,020 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro San Diego

Vista Distribution Center at 1205, 1211-1215 and 1225 Park Center Drive in Vista, Calif., was sold as part of a seven-building, 614,020-square-foot industrial portfolio.

CARLSBAD, VISTA AND SAN MARCOS, CALIF. — BentallGreenOak has acquired a 614,020-square-foot industrial portfolio consisting of seven manufacturing and distribution buildings in the northern suburbs of San Diego. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

The portfolio includes:

Vista Distribution Center, a three-building property at 1205, 1211-1215 and 1225 Park Center Drive in Vista

2710 Progress St. in Vista

1880 Diamond St. and 120 Mata Way in San Marcos

2281 Las Palmas Drive in Carlsbad

At the time of sale, the portfolio was 100 percent leased. Jeffrey Cole, Aric Starck, Jeff Chiate, Mike Adey, Ed Hernandez and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield’s Southern California Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.