BentallGreenOak, Graymark Capital Plan 100,000 SF Bayshore Bio Life Sciences Campus in Palo Alto, California

Located in Palo Alto, Calif., Bayshore Bio Life Science Campus will feature 100,000 square feet of lab and R&D space spread across three buildings.

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — BentallGreenOak and Grey Matter by Graymark Capital have started construction on Bayshore Bio, a 100,000-square-foot life sciences campus in Palo Alto. The project is a three-phase conversion of existing office and R&D buildings into lab space.

The initial phase includes a two-story, 36,000-square-foot life sciences facility at 2225 E. Bayshore Road. The first phase will convert an existing office building into market-ready lab spaces across two floors with upgraded electrical capacity, new mechanical systems, office space, amenities and dedicated parking. The first building is slated for completion by the end of third-quarter 2023.

The project will incorporate indoor/outdoor amenity spaces within the private courtyard and on each floor for collaboration in and out of lab spaces. The second and third phases include single-story R&D buildings at 2197 Bayshore Road and 1050 E. Meadow Circle.

BGO and Gray Matter initially acquired the Bayshore Bio campus in June 2021. The three former office and R&D buildings will be converted into modern lab space with a 60/40 lab-to-office ratio for biological research and development. The spaces are designed for early-stage, venture-capital-backed life science companies.