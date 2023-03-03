REBusinessOnline

BentallGreenOak, Graymark Capital Plan 100,000 SF Bayshore Bio Life Sciences Campus in Palo Alto, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Life Sciences, Western

Bayshore-Bio-Palo-Alto-CA

Located in Palo Alto, Calif., Bayshore Bio Life Science Campus will feature 100,000 square feet of lab and R&D space spread across three buildings.

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — BentallGreenOak and Grey Matter by Graymark Capital have started construction on Bayshore Bio, a 100,000-square-foot life sciences campus in Palo Alto. The project is a three-phase conversion of existing office and R&D buildings into lab space.

The initial phase includes a two-story, 36,000-square-foot life sciences facility at 2225 E. Bayshore Road. The first phase will convert an existing office building into market-ready lab spaces across two floors with upgraded electrical capacity, new mechanical systems, office space, amenities and dedicated parking. The first building is slated for completion by the end of third-quarter 2023.

The project will incorporate indoor/outdoor amenity spaces within the private courtyard and on each floor for collaboration in and out of lab spaces. The second and third phases include single-story R&D buildings at 2197 Bayshore Road and 1050 E. Meadow Circle.

BGO and Gray Matter initially acquired the Bayshore Bio campus in June 2021. The three former office and R&D buildings will be converted into modern lab space with a 60/40 lab-to-office ratio for biological research and development. The spaces are designed for early-stage, venture-capital-backed life science companies.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  