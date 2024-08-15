BentallGreenOak, RL Cold Break Ground on 215,766 SF Cold Storage Project in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A joint venture between institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak and RL Cold has broken ground on a 215,766-square-foot cold storage project in Mount Laurel, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. Greek Design|Build, an affiliate of regional owner-operator Greek Real Estate Partners, is handling construction of the project, which is being developed on a speculative basis. The facility will feature four variable compartments that can accommodate temperatures ranging from -10 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as a food inspection area, 27 dock positions, 5,000 square feet of mezzanine storage space and office space. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.