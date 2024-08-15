Thursday, August 15, 2024
Mount-Laurel-Cold-Storage
The joint venture's new cold storage facility in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, will total 215,766 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

BentallGreenOak, RL Cold Break Ground on 215,766 SF Cold Storage Project in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. —  A joint venture between institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak and RL Cold has broken ground on a 215,766-square-foot cold storage project in Mount Laurel, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. Greek Design|Build, an affiliate of regional owner-operator Greek Real Estate Partners, is handling construction of the project, which is being developed on a speculative basis. The facility will feature four variable compartments that can accommodate temperatures ranging from -10 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as a food inspection area, 27 dock positions, 5,000 square feet of mezzanine storage space and office space. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

