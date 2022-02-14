Bentex Group Signs 48,881 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Bentex Group, a consortium of companies that provides electronics, pet supplies and home décor products, has signed a 48,881-square-foot office lease at 34 W. 33rd St. in Manhattan. The 12-story building was originally constructed in 1908. David Levy and Brett Maslin of Adams & Co. represented the landlord, Arcade Building Associates, in the lease negotiations. Michael Beyda of Benchmark Properties represented the tenant.