The property dates to 1928 when it first served as an apartment building.
Bentley Legacy Holdings, Pendant Capital Acquire historic Raphael Hotel in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Bentley Legacy Holdings (BLH) and Pendant Capital have acquired The Raphael Hotel, Autograph Collection, in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. Bentley Legacy Group, the management arm of BLH, has immediately assumed management of the hotel. Located just off Country Club Plaza, The Raphael Hotel has been a Kansas City fixture since 1928. The property originally served as an apartment building before being transformed into a hotel in 1975. The new owners plan to renovate the guest rooms and make enhancements to the lobby and other public spaces. Chaz on the Plaza, the onsite restaurant, will continue operating. The property is designated as a Historic Hotel of America through the National Trust for Preservation and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

