Berenberg Capital Markets Signs Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Berenberg Capital Markets LLC has signed deals to renew and expand its office headquarters space at 1251 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The company has renewed its 31,700-square-foot lease for the entire 53rd floor and will expand by 30,700 square feet to occupy the entire 52nd floor. Mitchell Konsker, Alexander Chudnoff and Benjamin Bass of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk and Peter Shimkin of Newmark represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan America. The 2.4 million-square-foot building was originally constructed in 1971.