Berengaria Development Purchases Joliet Commons Shopping Center in Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Joliet Commons spans 228,394 square feet.

JOLIET, ILL. — Berengaria Development has purchased Joliet Commons, a 228,394-square-foot, regional shopping center in Joliet. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property is home to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Party City, JoAnn, PetSmart, DSW, Ross Dress for Less and Old Navy. CBRE’s National Retail Partners team represented the seller, a joint venture between Pine Tree and DRA Advisors.