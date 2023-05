TETERBORO, N.J. — Bergen Fitness has signed a 42,985-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the Northern New Jersey community of Teterboro. The multi-tenant complex at 100 Hollister Road totals 177,092 square feet. Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning of NAI James E. Hanson, along with Matthew Meade of MWM Group, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Marc Petrella of KBC Advisors represented the landlord, Dawson Logistics Assets.