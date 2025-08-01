Friday, August 1, 2025
Presidente Supermarket anchors Miramar Parkway Plaza, a 159,628-square-foot retail center in South Florida.
Berger Commercial Brokers $34M Sale of Miramar Parkway Plaza Retail Center in South Florida

by Abby Cox

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Berger Commercial Realty has brokered the sale of Miramar Parkway Plaza, a 159,628-square-foot retail center in Miramar near Hard Rock Stadium. Lawrence Oxenberg of Berger Commercial represented the buyer, an affiliate of Longpoint Realty Partners doing business as LSG2 Miramar Parkway Plaza LLC, which purchased the property for $34 million. The seller was a partnership between The Faith Group and Jeffery Perlow. The Faith Group originally purchased the asset in 2014.

Located at 3102-3300 University Drive, Presidente Supermarket anchors Miramar Parkway Plaza, which sits on roughly 14 acres. Additional tenants include McDonald’s, Foot Locker, AutoZone, Subway, Moby’s and Little Caesar’s. The center includes multiple outparcels and a second-story office component, as well as a recently constructed, 10,000-square-foot retail component.

