REBusinessOnline

Bergman Real Estate, Eightfold Acquire 236,800 SF Office Building in Madison, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

7-Giralda-Farms-Madison-New-Jersey

Giralda Farms is a seven-building, 1.1 million-square-foot office campus in Northern New Jersey.

MADISON, N.J. — A joint venture between New Jersey-based Bergman Real Estate Group and Eightfold Capital has acquired 7 Giralda Farms, a 236,800-square-foot office building in Madison, about 25 miles west of New York City. The seller was Mack-Cali Realty Corp. Built in 2000, the property is part of the Giralda Farms Corporate Campus, which consists of seven buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet on a 310-acre site. Tenants at the campus include Prudential, Leo Pharma Inc., Merck, Pfizer and Atlantic Health Systems. Michael Klein, Greg Nalbandian and Gerald Quinn of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Shem Creek Capital on behalf of the new ownership, which plans to implement a capital improvement program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews