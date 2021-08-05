Bergman Real Estate, Eightfold Acquire 236,800 SF Office Building in Madison, New Jersey

Giralda Farms is a seven-building, 1.1 million-square-foot office campus in Northern New Jersey.

MADISON, N.J. — A joint venture between New Jersey-based Bergman Real Estate Group and Eightfold Capital has acquired 7 Giralda Farms, a 236,800-square-foot office building in Madison, about 25 miles west of New York City. The seller was Mack-Cali Realty Corp. Built in 2000, the property is part of the Giralda Farms Corporate Campus, which consists of seven buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet on a 310-acre site. Tenants at the campus include Prudential, Leo Pharma Inc., Merck, Pfizer and Atlantic Health Systems. Michael Klein, Greg Nalbandian and Gerald Quinn of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Shem Creek Capital on behalf of the new ownership, which plans to implement a capital improvement program.