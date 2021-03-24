REBusinessOnline

Bergmeyer, JC&A Complete 180,000 SF Life Sciences Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WALTHAM, MASS. — Design firm Bergmeyer and construction management firm J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) have completed a 180,000-square-foot life sciences redevelopment project in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The property, which features traditional office and lab space, will serve as the new headquarters for robotics firm Boston Dynamics. Amenities include kitchens and a fitness center, as well as mothers’ and quiet rooms.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  