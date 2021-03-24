Bergmeyer, JC&A Complete 180,000 SF Life Sciences Redevelopment Project in Metro Boston

WALTHAM, MASS. — Design firm Bergmeyer and construction management firm J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) have completed a 180,000-square-foot life sciences redevelopment project in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The property, which features traditional office and lab space, will serve as the new headquarters for robotics firm Boston Dynamics. Amenities include kitchens and a fitness center, as well as mothers’ and quiet rooms.