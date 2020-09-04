Berkadia Acquires LIHTC Advisors, Expands Affordable Housing Presence

BOISE, IDAHO — New York-based Berkadia has acquired LIHTC Advisors, a Boise-based brokerage firm that serves apartment investors with a focus on affordable housing.

Jeff Irish and Brandon Grisham, formerly principals of LIHTC Advisors, will lead the new team in Boise. Prior to the merger, Irish and Grisham were involved in the sale of more than $2 billion of affordable housing assets throughout the country. In 2019, Irish and Grisham closed 53 transactions and are expected to exceed that this year.

The addition of LIHTC Advisors will broaden Berkadia Affordable’s market presence and support long-term strategic growth under the leadership of David Leopold, senior vice president and head of Berkadia Affordable.

“This is a huge step forward in Berkadia’s goal of expanding our affordable housing team, another investment in this critical space,” says Berkadia CEO Justin Wheeler.

In 2019, Berkadia’s loan origination volume was $27 billion, while its investment sales platform totaled $9 billion.