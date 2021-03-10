Berkadia Adds New Multifamily Investment Sales Team in Houston

HOUSTON — Berkadia has added a new multifamily investment sales team to its Houston office with the hiring of Chris Curry, Todd Marix, Joey Rippel and Chris Young, all of whom are joining the company from JLL. The team works with a diverse client base, including institutions, private capital, developers, special servicers and government institutions across all multifamily asset classes. Berkadia’s hiring of a new Houston multifamily investment sales team from JLL follows the departure of a longstanding, eight-member team to Walker & Dunlop earlier this month.