Berkadia Arranges $10.6M Sale of Apartment Complex Near Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Promenade Park Avenue was originally built in 1974 and offers two-bedroom floor plans. (Photo courtesy of Apartments.com)

ORANGE PARK, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the $10.6 million sale of Promenade Park Avenue, a 105-unit apartment complex in Orange Park. The property was originally built in 1974 and offers two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a swimming pool. The asset is situated at 606 Park Ave., 14 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Cole Whitaker and Greg Rainey of Berkadia represented the seller, New York City-based Quad Property Group, which acquired the property for $6.7 million in December 2017. The buyer was not disclosed.

