Berkadia Arranges $10.6M Sale of Apartment Complex Near Jacksonville
ORANGE PARK, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the $10.6 million sale of Promenade Park Avenue, a 105-unit apartment complex in Orange Park. The property was originally built in 1974 and offers two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a swimming pool. The asset is situated at 606 Park Ave., 14 miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Cole Whitaker and Greg Rainey of Berkadia represented the seller, New York City-based Quad Property Group, which acquired the property for $6.7 million in December 2017. The buyer was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.