Berkadia Arranges $10M CMBS Refinancing for Woodspring Suites Hotel in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Berkadia has arranged a $10 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park, a 122-room, extended-stay hotel located at 7007 MacFarlane Blvd. in Charlotte. Michael Weinberg and Alec Fox of Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality team arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through KeyBank on behalf of the borrower, Orlando-based Liberty Investment Properties. The sponsor has developed more than 35 WoodSpring Suites-branded hotels since 2007.

Built in 2021, WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park is situated adjacent to a Topgolf off I-85 and is within three miles of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.