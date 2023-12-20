Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Built in 2021, WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park is situated adjacent to a Topgolf off I-85.
HospitalityLoansNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $10M CMBS Refinancing for Woodspring Suites Hotel in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Berkadia has arranged a $10 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park, a 122-room, extended-stay hotel located at 7007 MacFarlane Blvd. in Charlotte. Michael Weinberg and Alec Fox of Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality team arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through KeyBank on behalf of the borrower, Orlando-based Liberty Investment Properties. The sponsor has developed more than 35 WoodSpring Suites-branded hotels since 2007.

Built in 2021, WoodSpring Suites Charlotte – University Research Park is situated adjacent to a Topgolf off I-85 and is within three miles of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

You may also like

Plaza Advisors Brokers Sale of 48,110 SF Shopping...

SRS Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Retail Property in...

Wells Fargo Provides $293M in Fannie Mae Financing...

Partnership Receives $108.1M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...

North Charleston City Council Approves 50-Acre Naval Yard...

RocaPoint Signs Six New Tenants at $1B Greenville...

Cornerstone Community Development to Break Ground on $51M...

Pinnacle Obtains $41.2M Construction Financing for Affordable Seniors...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 68-Unit Seniors Housing Community...