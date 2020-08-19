REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $11.2M Loan for Chateau Du Mont Multifamily Property in Bridgeton, Missouri

BRIDGETON, MO. — Berkadia has secured $11.2 million in financing for Chateau Du Mont, a garden-style apartment property located in Bridgeton. The borrower is New York-based David Stern Management.

Robert Lipson and Pat Garlich of Berkadia’s New York and St. Louis offices, respectively, arranged the financing through Fannie Mae. The 12-year loan features a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule. The specific use of the funds was not disclosed.

Located at 12100 Monter Drive, Chateau Du Mont features 120 apartments. The property was built in 1970 and offers convenient access to the intersection of interstates 70 and 270.

