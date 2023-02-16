REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $113M Refinancing of Gateway at Wynwood Office Building in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Gateway at Wynwood is a 220,000-square-foot office building in Miami that opened last year. The developer, Rose & Berg Realty Group, recently refinanced the property through lender A10 Capital.

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $113 million loan to refinance Gateway at Wynwood, a 220,000-square-foot office building located at 2616 N. Miami Ave. in Miami that opened last year. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone and Robert Iudice of Berkadia’s South Florida office arranged the loan through A10 Capital on behalf of the borrower and developer, New York-based Rose & Berg Realty Group LP. The three-year loan features two one-year extension options. Berkadia also secured the original construction loan for the project in early 2020 through lender 3650 REIT. Designed by Kobi Karp, Gateway at Wynwood features a private rooftop terrace, 512 onsite parking spaces and 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Existing office tenants include BoConcept, OpenStore and Veru, among others.





