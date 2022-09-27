Berkadia Arranges $11M Construction Loan for Boutique Office Conversion Project in Miami

Knotel, a flexible workspace platform founded in 2015, is slated to occupy the entire 46,072-square-foot property located at 2143 Northwest 1st Ave. in Miami's Wynwood district.

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged an $11 million construction loan for the redevelopment of Wyncatcher, a former warehouse in Miami’s Wynwood district that was converted into a boutique office property. Knotel, a flexible workspace platform founded in 2015, is slated to occupy the entire 46,072-square-foot property located at 2143 Northwest 1st Ave. Scott Wadler and Mike Basinski of Berkadia’s Miami office secured the financing on behalf of Morabito Properties, a real estate developer based in Miami Beach. Banesco provided the eight-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate. Morabito has the option to convert the financing to a mini-perm loan for an additional five years. Designed by Arquitectonica, Wyncatcher features double-height, industrial-style windows, a rooftop terrace with views of the neighborhood and over 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor restaurant space.