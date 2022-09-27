REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $11M Construction Loan for Boutique Office Conversion Project in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Knotel, a flexible workspace platform founded in 2015, is slated to occupy the entire 46,072-square-foot property located at 2143 Northwest 1st Ave. in Miami's Wynwood district.

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged an $11 million construction loan for the redevelopment of Wyncatcher, a former warehouse in Miami’s Wynwood district that was converted into a boutique office property. Knotel, a flexible workspace platform founded in 2015, is slated to occupy the entire 46,072-square-foot property located at 2143 Northwest 1st Ave. Scott Wadler and Mike Basinski of Berkadia’s Miami office secured the financing on behalf of Morabito Properties, a real estate developer based in Miami Beach. Banesco provided the eight-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate. Morabito has the option to convert the financing to a mini-perm loan for an additional five years. Designed by Arquitectonica, Wyncatcher features double-height, industrial-style windows, a rooftop terrace with views of the neighborhood and over 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor restaurant space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  