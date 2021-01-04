REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $12.4M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Wichita

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

WICHITA, KAN. — Berkadia has arranged a $12.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Angel Fire/Southern Shores, a 138-unit multifamily property in Wichita. The complex is located at 3701 W. Angel St. and features two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. John Schorgl of Berkadia secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Kansas City-based Worcester Investments. The 10-year loan features an interest rate under 3.5 percent, a 30-year amortization schedule and three years of interest-only payments.

