Berkadia Arranges $12.8M in LIHTC Equity Financing for Affordable Housing Project in Annville, Pennsylvania

ANNVILLE, PA. — Berkadia has arranged $12.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity financing for Carmany Place Apartments, a 48-unit affordable housing project in Annville, an eastern suburb of Harrisburg. The property will consist of three buildings with 30 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning between 20 and 80 percent of the area median income. Brian Blanchard of Berkadia secured the equity on behalf of the sponsor, Völker Development. Fulton Bank purchased the tax credits and also provided construction debt for the project.