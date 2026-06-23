Berkadia Arranges $124.6M Loan for Refinancing of Irving Mixed-Use Property

IRVING, TEXAS — Berkadia has arranged a $124.6 million loan for the refinancing of Alesio Urban Center, a mixed-use property in Irving’s Las Colinas district that consists of 908 apartments and 55,499 square feet of commercial space. Developed on 17.3 acres in phases between 1987 and 1995, Alesio Urban Center comprises 14 residential buildings, a structured parking garage and 23 commercial spaces. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include five pools, a fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios, a business center, game lounge, running trail and a media/theater room. Blackstone provided the loan to the owner, Harbor Group International. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone, Shannon Wilson and Lourdes Carranza-Alvarez led the debt placement efforts for Berkadia.