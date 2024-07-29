Berkadia Arranges $13M Acquisition Financing for Arcadia Decatur Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

DECATUR, GA. — Berkadia has arranged a $13 million loan for the acquisition of Arcadia Decatur, a 101-unit apartment community located at 220 N. Arcadia Ave. in Decatur, a northeast suburb of Atlanta.

Scott Wadler, Matt Robbins and Abigail Beauchamp of Berkadia secured the five-year, fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Atlantic Pacific Cos. and Highline Real Estate Capital.

Built in 2020, Arcadia Decatur features one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center, outdoor grills, swimming pool and a sundeck.