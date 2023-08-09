Berkadia Arranges $14.4M Bridge Loan for Memory Care Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Berkadia has arranged the financing of a 72-bed memory care facility in Colorado Springs.

Jay Healy and Andrew Lanzaro of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare secured a $14.4 million bridge loan to retire the existing construction debt and transaction costs.

Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare was able to offer an 18-month, floating-rate, bridge-to-HUD loan to allow the borrower enough time to continue improving NOI to a level that will support a HUD refinancing. Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare anticipates submitting the HUD application within 12 months.

The Washington-based borrower completed the community in 2018 and, despite strong lease-up velocity in 2019, struggled throughout much of 2020 and 2021 due to key staff turnover and multiple COVID-19 lockdowns. Occupancy hit a low point of 30 percent in December 2020 before new facility-level leadership stepped in to stabilize the community, managing to increase occupancy to 72 percent by March 2023.