Berkadia Arranges $14.6M Sale of Iron Works Village Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

ENGELWOOD, COLO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Iron Works Village, an apartment community in Englewood. An affiliate of Denver-based Treeline Multifamily Partners acquired the property from Denver-based Blvdway Communities for $14.6 million.

Located at 519 W. Amherst Ave., the garden-style property was built in 2020. Nick Steele and Tyler King of Berkadia’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.

Additionally, Brian Huff and Kevin McCormack of Berkadia’s Denver office secured $9.2 million in acquisition financing through Fannie Mae for the buyer. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features six years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.