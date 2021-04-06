REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $14.6M Sale of Iron Works Village Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

ENGELWOOD, COLO. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Iron Works Village, an apartment community in Englewood. An affiliate of Denver-based Treeline Multifamily Partners acquired the property from Denver-based Blvdway Communities for $14.6 million.

Located at 519 W. Amherst Ave., the garden-style property was built in 2020. Nick Steele and Tyler King of Berkadia’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.

Additionally, Brian Huff and Kevin McCormack of Berkadia’s Denver office secured $9.2 million in acquisition financing through Fannie Mae for the buyer. The 10-year, fixed-rate loan features six years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  