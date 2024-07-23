Berkadia Arranges $151M in Financing for Sea Breeze Gardens Affordable Housing Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Berkadia, on behalf of sponsor Lincoln Avenue Communities, has arranged $151 million in financing for Sea Breeze Gardens, an affordable multifamily property in San Diego. The financing includes a $53.5 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investment and $97.5 million in bonds that were credit enhanced by Freddie Mac.

Situated within the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, Sea Breeze Gardens is a rehabilitation project and once complete will feature 268 units across 36 two-story walk-up residential buildings. The unit mix consists of 100 two-bedroom units and 168 three-bedroom units.

Twenty-seven units will be designated for residents earning up to 30 percent area median income (AMI), 27 units at 50 percent AMI and 212 units at 60 percent AMI. Additionally, the property will offer three employee units, and the community will meet the requirements for mobility and sensory access with a total of 27 units for mobility impairment and 11 units for sensory impairment.

Tim Leonhard and Chris McGraw of Berkadia secured the financing for the borrower.