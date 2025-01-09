Berkadia Arranges $16.1M Loan for Refinancing of North Houston Life Sciences Facility

HOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged a $16.1 million loan for the refinancing of a 48,440-square-foot life sciences facility in Houston. The property at 4551 Kennedy Commerce Drive is located on the city’s north side and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to CellReady, a provider of gene therapy solutions. Sabrina Solomiany, Patrick Abeln and Mike Cerny of Berkadia arranged the five-year loan, which carried a 6.7 percent fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based DC Partners. The direct lender was not disclosed.