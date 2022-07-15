REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $16.8M Sale of Terraces at Summerville Apartments in Augusta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

AUGUSTA, GA. — Berkadia has arranged the $16.8 million sale of Terraces at Summerville, a 120-unit apartment community located at 817 Hickman Road in Augusta. Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of Berkadia’s Charleston office represented the seller, Nebraska-based Burlington Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Tennessee-based JBT Holdings. Built in 1972, Terraces at Summerville was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. According to Apartments.com, the property features a pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, tennis court, clubhouse and picnic area.

