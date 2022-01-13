Berkadia Arranges $17.3M Loan for Refinancing of Indianapolis Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — Berkadia has arranged a $17.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Creekside Square in Indianapolis. The 192-unit, garden-style multifamily property was built in 1994. Amenities include a clubhouse, playground, covered parking and onsite management. Located at 5836 Hunnewell Drive, the property offers convenient access to both I-65 and I-465. Jason Brown and Austin Katai of Berkadia arranged the seven-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule. Indianapolis-based Zidan Management Group Inc. was the borrower.