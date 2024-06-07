Berkadia Arranges $17.6M in LIHTC Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Harvey, Illinois

HARVEY, ILL. — Berkadia has arranged a $17.6 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investment for the preservation of Jesse Jackson Jr. Senior Housing in Harvey, a southern suburb of Chicago. The 120-unit affordable seniors housing property consists of two three-story buildings that were originally constructed in 2007 and 2011. The one-bedroom units are designated for seniors age 62 and above, with 114 of them set aside for those whose income is at or below 50 percent of the area median income. The remaining six units are for persons with disabilities whose income is at or below 30 percent AMI as part of the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Statewide Referral Network program.

The renovation project will include new roofing, windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, kitchen and bathroom plumbing fixtures, intercom system, nurse call system, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and new paint. The renovation will also include the installation of solar panels and will receive Renewable Energy Investment Tax Credits under Section 48 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

Brian Blanchard and James Grande of Berkadia arranged the financing on behalf of the sponsor, Preservation of Affordable Housing.