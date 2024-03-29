Berkadia Arranges $172M Construction Financing for Residential Tower in South Florida

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $172 million loan to finance the construction of ONE Park Tower by Turnberry, a residential tower located at 2411 Laguna Circle in North Miami. Scott Wadler, Alec Fox, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matt Robbins of Berkadia secured the financing through Bank OZK on behalf of the developer, Turnberry.

Upon completion, the community will total 292 condominiums in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Arquitectonica designed the 33-story building. Amenities at the property will include a beach club, fitness center, social deck, spas and concierge service. A construction timeline was not disclosed.