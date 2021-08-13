Berkadia Arranges $18M Apartment Property Sale in Loveland, Colorado
LOVELAND, COLO. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of The Gallery Flats, a mid-rise multifamily property in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver. The property sold for $18 million, or $273,485 per unit, the highest price per unit ever achieved for a multifamily asset in Loveland.
Built in 2014 and located at 585 N. Lincoln Ave., The Gallery Flats comprises 66 units and features high ceilings, washers/dryers, energy-efficient appliances, plank flooring, a media room, clubhouse, ﬁtness center, controlled access, barbecue/picnic area and bike storage.Berkadia’s Nick Steele, John Laratta and Tyler King led the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. No buyer information was provided.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.