Berkadia Arranges $18M Apartment Property Sale in Loveland, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Multifamily, Western

LOVELAND, COLO. — Berkadia has negotiated the sale of The Gallery Flats, a mid-rise multifamily property in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver. The property sold for $18 million, or $273,485 per unit, the highest price per unit ever achieved for a multifamily asset in Loveland.

Built in 2014 and located at 585 N. Lincoln Ave., The Gallery Flats comprises 66 units and features high ceilings, washers/dryers, energy-efficient appliances, plank flooring, a media room, clubhouse, ﬁtness center, controlled access, barbecue/picnic area and bike storage.Berkadia’s Nick Steele, John Laratta and Tyler King led the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. No buyer information was provided.

