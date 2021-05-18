REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $19.1M Sale of Apartment Property Near Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Arbour-Court-Burien-WA

Located in Burien, Wash., Arbour Court features 75 apartments, an indoor pool, sauna and fitness center.

BURIEN, WASH. — Berkadia has brokered the sale and financing for Arbour Court, a garden-style community located at 2225 S. 112th St. in Burien, a suburb of Seattle. Kuhar Bay Club sold the asset to a private group of local investors for $19.1 million. Kenny Dudunakis, Ben Johnson and David Sorensen of Berkadia’s Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction.

Robert Doxsee and Michael Manolides of Berkardia Seattle’s office, along with Brad Williamson of Berkadia’s Miami office, arranged a $15 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer through New York-based Ready Capital.

Built in 1990, Arbour Court features 75 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 700 square feet to 1,030 square feet. Units offer gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, large walk-in closets and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include an indoor pool, sauna and a fitness center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews