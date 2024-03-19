Tuesday, March 19, 2024
The properties include Colonial Forest, an apartment community located at 5928 Firestone Road in Jacksonville.
Berkadia Arranges $21.2M Acquisition Loan for Two Multifamily Communities in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $21.2 million acquisition loan for two garden-style apartment communities in Jacksonville. The properties, which total 328 units combined, include Colonial Forest at 5928 Firestone Road and Northwood Apartments at 1601 Dunn Ave. Matthew Robbins, Wesley Moczul, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the bridge loan through The Bancorp on behalf of the borrower, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Southeast Property Group. The fixed-rate, three-year loan includes $9.6 million for future capital expenditures. The seller of Colonial Forest and Northwood Apartments was not disclosed.

