Berkadia Arranges $21.5M Acquisition Loan for Duo Apartments in University Place, Washington

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. — Berkadia has secured $21.5 million in financing for the purchase of The Duo Apartments, a Class A multifamily community in University Place, a suburb of Tacoma. Located at 4201 Bridgeport Way West, The Duo Apartments features 104 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 472 square feet to 989 square feet.

Apartments offer washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, faux wood flooring, designer finishes and patios or balconies. The pet-friendly community features a recreation room, fitness center, outdoor patio/barbecue area, off-street parking and for-rent garages.

Michael Manolides and Robert Doxsee of Berkadia Seattle, along with Michael Basinski and Brad Williamson of Berkadia Miami, arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, a private investor. The borrower acquired the asset for $30.5 million.

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Bayview provided the $21.5 million, five-year, fixed-rate loan with flexible prepayment terms.