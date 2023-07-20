Berkadia Arranges $217.2M Recapitalization of Multifamily Portfolio in Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged debt and equity financing totaling $217.2 million for the recapitalization of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Central Florida totaling 1,139 units. The properties include 400 North in Maitland, M2 at Millenia in Orlando and Venetian Apartments in Fort Myers. 400 North and M2 at Millenia were built in 2019, and Venetian Apartments was built in 2018. Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia’s South Florida office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between JSB Capital Group and BLD Group. The financing package included a 10-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan totaling $185.4 million and $31.8 million in preferred equity from Related Fund Management.