Berkadia Arranges $23M Refinancing Loan for Student Housing Community Near Florida State University

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

College Town II comprises five seven-story buildings, 23,177 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged a $23 million refinancing loan for College Town II, a 198-bed student housing community in downtown Tallahassee. Ameris Bank provided the 10-year term loan, which features a fixed 3.66 percent interest rate. The loan will be used to refinance the original construction loan, which Berkadia also arranged in 2015. The borrower is Seminole Boosters, the fundraising arm for Florida State University Athletics. College Town II comprises five seven-story buildings, 23,177 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage. Retail tenants in the project include Township, 51 on Madison, Tin Lizzy’s Taqueria & Cantina, Barefoot Campus Outfitters, Little Masa and Sunstop Urban Market. The community is located at 805 W. Madison St., a half-mile from Florida State University (FSU) and two miles from Florida A&M University (FAMU). Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.

