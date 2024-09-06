Friday, September 6, 2024
Berkadia Arranges $23M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Blackwood, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BLACKWOOD, N.J. — Berkadia has arranged the $23 million sale of three multifamily properties totaling 208 units in Blackwood, a suburb of Philadelphia. Blackwood Falls, Blackwood Terrace and Foxcroft Apartments had a combined occupancy rate of 85 percent at the time of sale. Nat Gambuzza and Trevor Fiebel of Berkadia represented the seller, Penn Properties, in the transaction while also procuring the buyer, Silverstone Properties. The new ownership assumed the seller’s existing debt at Blackwood Falls and Blackwood Terrace and plans to implement capital improvements across the portfolio.

