Berkadia Arranges $24.1M Sale of Prosper 89 Multifamily Asset in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Prosper 89, a garden-style apartment community in Las Vegas. Nevada-based Turtle Bay 89 sold the asset to California-based Benedict Canyon Equities for $24.1 million, or $270,787 per unit.

Located at 10750 El Camino Road, Prosper 89 features 89 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with private garages. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, business center, fitness center and open grass areas.

Jared Glover of Berkadia Las Vegas facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller.