STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Berkadia has arranged the $24.5 million sale of Blue Course Commons, a 276-bed student housing property that serves students at Penn State University in State College. The 92-unit property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Matthew Stefanski, Zachary Pierce, Maura Spellman, Kevin Larimer and Brandon Buell of Berkadia represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based College Town Communities, in the transaction. The buyer was Pennsbury Capital.