Friday, October 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hilton Garden Inn-Homewood Suites Jacksonville Downtown Southbank is an eight-story hotel located at 1201 Kings Ave. in Jacksonville.
FloridaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $26M Refinancing for Dual-Branded Hotel in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the $26 million refinancing of the leasehold interest in a 221-room dual-branded hotel in Jacksonville’s Southbank neighborhood. Built in 2009 along the St. Johns River, Hilton Garden Inn-Homewood Suites Jacksonville Downtown Southbank is an eight-story hotel located at 1201 Kings Ave. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, onsite restaurant, room service and meeting rooms. Michael Weinberg, Alec Fox and Lindsey deButts of Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality team secured the five-year loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower, Excel Group.

You may also like

CBRE Secures Construction Financing for Whole Foods-Anchored Development...

Opus Group Delivers 104-Unit Helmsman Apartments in Downtown...

IPA Brokers $19.9M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Matan Acquires Two New Industrial Facilities in Richmond...

Barings Real Estate Receives $115M Loan for The...

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $5.7M in Financing for...

Greystone Provides $15.1M in Financing for University Village...

JLL Arranges $29M in Financing for Long Island...

Joint Venture Acquires 180-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in The...