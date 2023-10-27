Berkadia Arranges $26M Refinancing for Dual-Branded Hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Berkadia has arranged the $26 million refinancing of the leasehold interest in a 221-room dual-branded hotel in Jacksonville’s Southbank neighborhood. Built in 2009 along the St. Johns River, Hilton Garden Inn-Homewood Suites Jacksonville Downtown Southbank is an eight-story hotel located at 1201 Kings Ave. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, onsite restaurant, room service and meeting rooms. Michael Weinberg, Alec Fox and Lindsey deButts of Berkadia’s Hotels & Hospitality team secured the five-year loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower, Excel Group.