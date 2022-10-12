REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $27.7M Equity Placement for Multifamily Project in Williamsburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Montage at Marquis Apartments is slated for delivery in May 2024. The property will be located in Williamsburg, Va.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Berkadia has arranged a $27.7 million joint venture equity placement to developer GW Real Estate Partners to build a new 265-unit, garden-style apartment community in Williamsburg. The $77 million property is dubbed Montage at Marquis Apartments and is slated for delivery in May 2024. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital secured the equity partner, an unnamed fund manager that provided the equity behind $48.1 million in senior debt issued by Citizens Bank. GW Builders, a wholly owned subsidiary of GW Real Estate Partners, is the general contractor for the project, which will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 942 square feet in size.

