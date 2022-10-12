Berkadia Arranges $27.7M Equity Placement for Multifamily Project in Williamsburg, Virginia

Montage at Marquis Apartments is slated for delivery in May 2024. The property will be located in Williamsburg, Va.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Berkadia has arranged a $27.7 million joint venture equity placement to developer GW Real Estate Partners to build a new 265-unit, garden-style apartment community in Williamsburg. The $77 million property is dubbed Montage at Marquis Apartments and is slated for delivery in May 2024. Cody Kirkpatrick, Noam Franklin and Chinmay Bhatt of Berkadia JV Equity & Structured Capital secured the equity partner, an unnamed fund manager that provided the equity behind $48.1 million in senior debt issued by Citizens Bank. GW Builders, a wholly owned subsidiary of GW Real Estate Partners, is the general contractor for the project, which will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 942 square feet in size.