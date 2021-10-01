REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $27.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Hampton, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

HAMPTON, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Heritage at Settlers Landing, a 140-unit multifamily property in Hampton. Drew White, Carter Wood and David Hudgins of Berkadia completed the $27.7 million sale on behalf of the seller, Virginia-based Levco Management. New York-based Milrose Capital and VTS were the buyers.

Located at 553 Settlers Landing Road, The Heritage at Settlers Landing features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with various renovated units, in-unit washers/dryers and a private patio or balcony in select units. Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, onsite maintenance and a business center. The property is located close to Interstate 64.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews