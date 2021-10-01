Berkadia Arranges $27.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Hampton, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

HAMPTON, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of The Heritage at Settlers Landing, a 140-unit multifamily property in Hampton. Drew White, Carter Wood and David Hudgins of Berkadia completed the $27.7 million sale on behalf of the seller, Virginia-based Levco Management. New York-based Milrose Capital and VTS were the buyers.

Located at 553 Settlers Landing Road, The Heritage at Settlers Landing features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with various renovated units, in-unit washers/dryers and a private patio or balcony in select units. Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, onsite maintenance and a business center. The property is located close to Interstate 64.