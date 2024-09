BOUND BROOK AND HACKENSACK, N.J. — Berkadia has arranged the $29 million preferred equity recapitalization of a portfolio of multifamily properties totaling 568 units in Northern New Jersey. The number and names of the properties were not disclosed, but they are located in Bound Brook and Hackensack and were built between 2014 and 2019. Noam Franklin, Cody Kirkpatrick, Chinmay Bhatt and Matthew Tu led the transaction for Berkadia. The sponsor and new equity partner were also not disclosed.