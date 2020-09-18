REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $30.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti near Ann Arbor for $30.4 million. The 469-unit, garden-style multifamily property is located at 799 Green Road. It features newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kevin Dillion, Jason Krug, Rick Vidrio, Rick Brace, Charley Henneghan, Carly Dietz and Corey Krug of Berkadia’s Great Lakes team represented the seller, Michigan-based Watermark Partners Real Estate. New Jersey-based Valleytree Partners was the buyer. Aaron Moll of Berkadia’s Detroit office secured $23.5 million in acquisition financing through Freddie Mac.

