Neology Life Development Group delivered No. 17 Residences Allapattah, a 192-unit apartment community in Miami, in 2021.
Berkadia Arranges $31.5M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $31.5 million loan for the refinancing of No. 17 Residences Allapattah, a 192-unit apartment community located at 1569 N.W. 17th Ave. in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. The borrower, Neology Life Development Group, delivered the property in April 2021. Charles Foschini, Christopher Apone and Shannon Wilson of Berkadia’s South Florida office arranged the 10-year, Fannie Mae loan, which features five years of interest-only payments.

No. 17 Residences Allapattah features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 600 square feet to 1,125 square feet, as well as an urban park, lobby lounge with coworking and social spaces, pool, fitness center and rooftop amenities.

