Berkadia Arranges $31M Sale of Carson Square Apartments in Hampton, Virginia

HAMPTON, VA. — Berkadia has arranged the $31 million sale of Carson Square, a 292-unit apartment community located at 1587 Briarfield Road in Hampton, a principal city in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region. A New Jersey-based entity doing business as Carson Square Assoc LLC purchased the garden-style community from Virginia-based Seminole Trail Properties. David Hudgins of Berkadia’s Norfolk office represented the seller in the transaction. Carson Square was built in 1971 and features renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.