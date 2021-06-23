REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $31M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Kane Concourse

Located just west of Bal Harbour Shops, the site includes 300 feet of frontage on Kane Concourse and is permitted for a mixed-use residential, retail and office development.

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged the $31 million sale of a 1.8-acre development site in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands known as 1177 Kane Concourse. Located just west of Bal Harbour Shops, the site includes 300 feet of frontage on Kane Concourse and is permitted for a mixed-use residential, retail and office development.

Jaret Turkell, Roberto Pesant, Scott Wadler, Omar Morales and Jose Mota of Berkadia’s Miami office represented the seller, Northwood Investors, in the transaction. David Martin is the developer’s CEO, and Terra is the buyer for the development site.

Martin says the plans for 1177 Kane Concourse include a mixed-use development with a residential component, Class A office and retail space and food and beverage options at the street level.

Bay Harbor Islands is a community situated roughly two miles north of Miami Beach, just above Indian Creek Island. The islands are accessible to Interstate 95 via N.E. 123rd Street.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews