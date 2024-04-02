Berkadia Arranges $328M Construction Loan for Luxury Condo Tower in Miami

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $328 million construction loan for Baccarat Residences Miami, a 355-unit luxury condominium tower planned at the gateway of Brickell Avenue in Miami. Scott Wadler, Michael Basinski, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the floating-rate loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrowers, Related Group and GTIS Partners.

Baccarat Residences, which is currently 95 percent presold, is scheduled for completion in early 2028. Designed by Arquitectónica and managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, the tower will feature more than 75,000 square feet of high-end amenities, including a marina, spa, art installations and a health and fitness center.