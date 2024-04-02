Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Baccarat Residences Miami will feature 75,000 square feet of high-end amenities upon completion. (Rendering courtesy of Related Group)
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Berkadia Arranges $328M Construction Loan for Luxury Condo Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Berkadia has arranged a $328 million construction loan for Baccarat Residences Miami, a 355-unit luxury condominium tower planned at the gateway of Brickell Avenue in Miami. Scott Wadler, Michael Basinski, Mitch Sinberg, Matt Robbins and Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged the floating-rate loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrowers, Related Group and GTIS Partners.

Baccarat Residences, which is currently 95 percent presold, is scheduled for completion in early 2028. Designed by Arquitectónica and managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, the tower will feature more than 75,000 square feet of high-end amenities, including a marina, spa, art installations and a health and fitness center.

You may also like

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Westmont Commons in Asheville for...

JLL Brokers Sale of 154-Room Hampton Inn Hotel...

Stoic Equity Partners Purchases 90,300 SF Flex Property...

IKEA to Open New Format Store in Alpharetta,...

Trademark Unveils Plans for Redevelopment of 45-Acre Shopping...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

Cortland Begins Construction of 294-Unit Cortland Peterson Multifamily...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 181-Unit Multifamily...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 15-Acre Multifamily Development Site...