REBusinessOnline

Berkadia Arranges $32M in Financing for Manhattan Residential Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Berkadia has arranged a $32 million senior loan with a mezzanine loan component for a 60-unit residential project at 433 W. 53rd St. in Midtown Manhattan. Proceeds will be used to stabilize the community, construction of which was recently completed. Keysite Capital Partners provided the loan to the borrower, Emmut Properties. Chinmay Bhatt, Noam Franklin and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020