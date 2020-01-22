Berkadia Arranges $32M in Financing for Manhattan Residential Project

NEW YORK CITY — Berkadia has arranged a $32 million senior loan with a mezzanine loan component for a 60-unit residential project at 433 W. 53rd St. in Midtown Manhattan. Proceeds will be used to stabilize the community, construction of which was recently completed. Keysite Capital Partners provided the loan to the borrower, Emmut Properties. Chinmay Bhatt, Noam Franklin and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia handled the transaction.